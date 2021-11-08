CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ Transit completes installation of new ticket vending machines

By Michael Symons
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 6 days ago
TRENTON – NJ Transit says it has completed the installation of 558 new ticket vending machines that include a contactless payment option. “These new customer-friendly TVMs – now installed systemwide – represent just one aspect of a complete modernization of NJ Transit’s...

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

