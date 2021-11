The San Antonio metro area is booming, and a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset ranks New Braunfels as one of the nation’s top 50 boomtowns. To come up with its list of boomtowns, SmartAsset evaluated data for 500 of the largest U.S. cities. It looked at growth factors for each city such as five-year population change, average yearly growth in economic output (GDP), five-year change in number of businesses, five-year growth in housing, and August 2021 unemployment rate.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO