Alec Baldwin Says Police Should Be on Movie Sets That Use Guns Following 'Rust' Shooting

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On October 21, Baldwin was filming "Rust" in New Mexico when a prop gun he was handling discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna...

Comments / 16

Paul Zanft
6d ago

you wouldn't need a police officer on set if the actors responsible for using the firearm were more careful, properly trained and checked their own gun and didn't point them at people or things they weren't looking to destroy Al buddy...

11
Mary Moya
6d ago

the truth is everyone should be responsible the actors the directors and anyone in the film business cuz that was a terrible tragedy just like the crow movie and in the end innocent people die and no one pays for the crime

2
Carla Plaster
6d ago

what good would having the police there do? A better idea would be to double check the weapons, by different people, and then one more check just before anyone yells ACTION!!

2
