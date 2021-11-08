Alec Baldwin Says Police Should Be on Movie Sets That Use Guns Following 'Rust' Shooting
On October 21, Baldwin was filming "Rust" in New Mexico when a prop gun he was handling discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna...www.newsweek.com
On October 21, Baldwin was filming "Rust" in New Mexico when a prop gun he was handling discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna...www.newsweek.com
you wouldn't need a police officer on set if the actors responsible for using the firearm were more careful, properly trained and checked their own gun and didn't point them at people or things they weren't looking to destroy Al buddy...
the truth is everyone should be responsible the actors the directors and anyone in the film business cuz that was a terrible tragedy just like the crow movie and in the end innocent people die and no one pays for the crime
what good would having the police there do? A better idea would be to double check the weapons, by different people, and then one more check just before anyone yells ACTION!!
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 16