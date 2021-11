If you’re lucky, the next time you are dining out in Dallas and order a glass of wine, you’ll be sipping on a vintage from one of the Strong Women of Bordeaux. For the first time in Texas, the women winemakers who comprise the Strong Women of Bordeaux are showcasing their collective talents throughout November with a special pouring of three-liter bottles. Their featured wines will be available by the glass in several restaurants and wine bars throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, as well as in Houston and Austin. Offered in a rare, double magnum size, you’ll be able to taste wines that are delicious, sustainable, and hand-filled in Bordeaux, France.

DALLAS, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO