Footage has emerged of terrified festival-goers at Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, clambering on top of a camera platform and begging staff members to stop the show as the deadly crush was unfolding in the crowd below. Videos circulating on TikTok and Twitter show a young woman and a young man climbing up a ladder to a platform and shouting at the camera operator to intervene, but to no avail.“There’s someone dead in there! There is someone dead!" the woman, later identified as 22-year-old Seanna Faith McCarty, is heard screams desperately as she points to the crowd below. A...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO