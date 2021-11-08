CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills LB Tyrel Dodson is livid with Mac Jones' 'dirty hit' on Brian Burns

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ocRrJ_0cqEeait00

Mac Jones is catching some heat following a “dirty hit” on Brian Burns in the New England Patriots’ 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers.

In the first quarter, Jones was strip-sacked by Burns and he grabbed onto his ankle as the defensive end tried to run forward — putting him on the sideline with a temporary ankle injury. Panthers’ Haason Reddick was furious with the play and vocalized that in his press conference following the game.

“Definitely thought it was a dirty play,” Reddick said. “I actually saw and witnessed the play while it was happening. At first it felt like he was trying trip or kick Burns. And the next thing you know I saw him tugging on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was completely dirty. Hopefully, it’s something the league addresses.”

Bill Belichick assessed the play on Monday and offered his take.

“I think he thought Burns had the ball,” he said.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tyrel Dodson offered his opinion on Twitter and was clearly frustrated watching the play.

As Reddick mentioned, it’s possible the league fines Jones for endangering Burns.

Comments / 2

Related
New York Post

How Mac Jones, Sophie Scott celebrated Patriots’ big win

It’s a good town to celebrate a win. After the Patriots’ 27-24 win over the Chargers, rookie quarterback Mac Jones and his girlfriend, Sophie Scott, dined at the swanky Catch in Los Angeles. Scott shared some of the scenes on her Instagram stories, including a video of Jones smashing a...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Reacts To “Dirty” Play By Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked Monday morning about the “dirty play” allegation against his starting quarterback, Mac Jones. During Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers, Jones was accused of intentionally twisting the ankle of an opposing player. Panthers defensive end Brian Burns had his ankle...
NFL
The Spun

Kurt Warner Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Mac Jones

The New England Patriots haven’t been very successful through the first six weeks of the 2021 season, but rookie quarterback Mac Jones has shown enough potential to make fans believe he can be the team’s starting quarterback for a long, long time. In six starts this season, Jones has 1,472...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
tdalabamamag.com

Pro Football Hall of Fame QB gives Nick Saban, Alabama big recruiting tool

The quarterback position was one people thought Nick Saban could not transition from Alabama to the NFL. Has the Crimson Tide become “Quarterback U?” One Pro Football Hall of Famer believes so. Joe Montana won a national championship as the quarterback of Notre Dame in 1977. He had an illustrious...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers
FanSided

Mac Jones may never recover from worst personal foul call of all time (Video)

Mac Jones stayed in the game after a personal foul call that ranked among the most ridiculous seen in the NFL in recent memory. If you were in any doubt the NFL is serious about protecting quarterbacks, that should have been removed emphatically as the New England Patriots benefited from a call that redefined unnecessary roughness.
NFL
SB Nation

Mac Jones twisted Brian Burns’ ankle and the dirty play debate has begun

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is under fire following a play on Sunday the Carolina Panthers are calling “dirty.” We’ll let you be the judge of this moment where Jones grabbed the ankle of Brian Burns, twisting it while rolling on Sunday. Initially it appeared Burns was injured on...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Why did refs not call egregious late hit on Mac Jones?

The fact the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Chargers without a big day from their passing game is really impressive. That speaks to the performance from the defense, which limited Justin Herbert, an early-season MVP candidate, to a 51.4% completion percentage, 223 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
NFL
NESN.com

Why Patriots’ Mac Jones Eats This Unusual Meal Before Every Game

That’s been New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones’ go-to pregame meal since his time at Alabama, as he explained Monday on WEEI’s “Merloni & Fauria.”. Jones keeps things consistent, too. That unconventional trio of foods is on his personal menu before each and every game. 1 p.m. kickoff, 4 p.m., primetime — doesn’t matter.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Anonymous NFL Coach Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones

In true Bill Belichick fashion, the New England Patriots are having a sneaky-good season. How? Look no further than rookie quarterback Mac Jones. The former Alabama star isn’t perfect. In fact, he looks like a rookie fairly often. But there’s no doubt his future is bright. Jones is starting to...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Mac Jones injures Brian Burns after dirty play on fumble

To the untrained eye, it certainly seemed like New England Patriots QB Mac Jones got a little bit of his first-half frustration out on Carolina Panthers pass-rushing star Brian Burns. Jones and the Patriots’ offense eventually broke through against the relatively inept Panthers early in the second quarter, with Rhamondre...
NFL
NBC Sports

CBS broadcast reveals Mac Jones' eye-opening sleep schedule

Don't expect Mac Jones to watch many "Sunday Night Football" matchups this season. He'll already be in bed. During CBS' broadcast of the New England Patriots' Week 8 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, play-by-play announcer Ian Eagle revealed an interesting conversation his production team had with Jones about the rookie quarterback's in-season sleep schedule.
NFL
New York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend goes behind ‘frenemy’ lines on Patriots game day

Sophie Scott kicked off Patriots game day by dining in “frenemy” territory. On Sunday, the girlfriend of Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones shared a video of herself clinking glasses with Abby Lutzenkirchen, who is the fiancée of Browns tight end Miller Forristall, a former teammate of Jones’ at the University of Alabama.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

If the 2021 NFL Draft was re-held tomorrow, who would go No. 1 overall? Who would go No. 2 and No. 3?. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman is wondering. The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback is impressed by what he’s seen from New England Patriots rookie...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
91K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy