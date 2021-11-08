CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Move Over Murder Hornets, Ice Worms Are New Scary in Washington

By Rik Mikals
98.3 The KEY
98.3 The KEY
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Holy Cow! Just when you thought we were safe from murder hornets, now we've got to deal with ice worms!. Hundreds of thousands of ice worms are rearing their little heads out of the Mt. Rainier glaciers. Are Ice Worms Deadly?. If you see these little guys, don't be...

keyw.com

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
Bangor Daily News

A very strange looking Maine moose was caught on camera

Registered Maine Guide Larry Gooding spends a lot of time outdoors. Occasionally, the owner of Gooding Guide Service in Shirley sees something surprising in his travels while riding the roads, scouting for hunts or guiding clients in and around Piscataquis County. Such was the case recently when Gooding spotted a...
MAINE STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Strange Creature – An Idaho Hunter Bags a Bizarre Unicorn Elk

Growing up, I would always hear stories of a group of "little people" who lived in certain areas of the National Forest. The stories would describe them almost like a community of leprechauns. Mischievous creatures that would steal your elk or deer, if you shot one. They lived in an area of the timber that we would call the "Enchanted Forest." We called it this because it was a part of the mountain that had an unusual vibe, and weirdly shaped trees. Almost as if that part of the mountain was a natural vortex. Now, I cannot say I ever witnessed these "little people," but it is definitely strange when you are hiking through that portion of the mountain. Granted it is all part of a legend that people share in other places and different forests all over the world.
IDAHO STATE
KCBD

Bear climbs tree to gnaw on hunter in deer stand

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (KARE) - A curious black bear roamed below a hunter sitting in a deer stand. It only took seconds for it to climb the tree he was in and have a taste. “It’s not totally uncommon for a bear to go into a tree with a hunter,” said Dalton Roach, adding he caught the whole encounter on camera. “But the fact he actually started gnawing on me and stuff, like that was a little abnormal.”
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Locals reveal spot where Brian Laundrie remains found is full of alligators and ‘evil’ wild pigs

Locals living near the Florida reserve where the remains of Brian Laundrie were found have said it is full of alligators and “evil” wild pigs which wouldn’t have left any flesh for investigators to identify.Several locals have told media outlets that the 25,000-acre Carlton reserve is full of hungry wetland creatures which would have eaten any flesh found there.“I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,” John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the reserve, told the New York Post.“There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,” Mr Widmann...
ANIMALS
petapixel.com

Photographer Captures Baby Barn Owl Mid-Run

Dutch photographer Hannie Heere was photographing barn owls when she captured an adorable shot of a baby barn owl running across grass. Heere is 63-year-old and lives in the city of Dordrecht in The Netherlands. While she has always enjoyed photography throughout her life, she did not start taking it seriously until her children became adults and left home. In 2016, she began taking courses and workshops, and her primary focus has been on nature and wildlife photography.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

New York Still Hunter Arrowed This 20-Point “Houdini” Buck in the Adirondacks

There’s a modest, 400-acre hunting lease in Essex County, New York, that has 15 members. But fortunately for Colt Russell of Ticonderoga, only a couple of those members bowhunt the lease. This often gives him a jump on on the season, as it did this year. Russell is a 25-year-old who prefers to hunt whitetails in the big woods of the Adirondacks the old fashioned way: by stalking them. He spends lots of time in the woods, still hunting with his bow.
ESSEX COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Worms#Temperature#Move Over#Glaciers#Bacteria#Instagram#Running Bear Expeditions
scitechdaily.com

Rabbits the Size of Horses – Why Not?

Kyoto University examines the lack of size diversity in rabbits and hares. Next to cat videos, watching small and cuddly rabbits is probably one of the most popular internet pastimes. Plus they appear in literature as well as in traditional folklore spanning numerous cultures, thanks likely to the fact that rabbits reside on every continent except Antarctica.
ANIMALS
Discovery

The World’s Deadliest Bird Used to be a Pet

The southern cassowary is known as the world’s most dangerous bird. Native to the forests of New Guinea and Northern Australia, in captivity the bird displays extreme aggression. Close descendants of velociraptors, the fierce dinosaurs featured in Jurassic Park, cassowaries have been documented fatally wounding other animals and even humans,...
ANIMALS
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Killer whales pull shocking stunt at low tide

Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? They're as tenacious as they are voracious. (Princerupertadventuretours via Facebook) — Estimated read time: Less than a minute. BRITISH COLUMBIA—Is there anything more terrifying than orcas on the hunt? As this article reminds us, sea creatures will go to great...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
94.9 HOM

Are Maine Coon Cats Really Half Raccoon?

Most states have official flags, official trees & flowers and even birds, but not many can call a breed of cat their own. Maine however does have this distinction. It is the first cat breed to originate in America and also the breed to win America’s first cat show. If...
ANIMALS
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
leedaily.com

Bear Licks Woman as She Browses Tiktok in Terrifying Encounter

Have you ever had a terrifying encounter with a wild animal and that too in your yard?. Sounds like an absurd thing to happen to someone in their yard but if you think this is too bizarre and cannot happen, you’re in for a run because Melanie Porter has shared her terrifying story and it is everything you wouldn’t expect could ever happen to you.
ANIMALS
natureworldnews.com

22,000 Traps and 40 Tons of Poison Not Enough to Eradicate Rat Infestation in Lord Howe Islands

Since a $17 million eradication effort on the world heritage-listed island, only about 100 rats have been detected, but experts insist all is not lost. Since April, nearly 100 rats have been spotted on Lord Howe Island, despite the deployment of 22,000 lockable traps and more than 40 tonnes of poison sprayed by helicopters - but scientists remain optimistic that the $17 million eradication campaign was a success.
ANIMALS
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy