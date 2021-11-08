CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicaragua’s Ortega secures another term, U.S. threatens action

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE (Reuters) – Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/ortega-murillo-presidential-couple-with-an-iron-grip-nicaragua-2021-11-05 easily locked in a fourth consecutive term after suppressing political rivals, results showed on Monday, leading Washington to warn it would press for a “return to democracy” and free and fair elections. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with roughly...

