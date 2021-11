As we reported yesterday, WWE released multiple names from the company once again, including Karrion Kross, Keith Lee, Nia Jax and more. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were multiple factors on why the talent was let go, but their age played a role. The company believes they don’t have enough talent in theirs 20s on television and are hoping to hire bigger, younger people with more of a legitimate athletic background. The directive on hiring women is 25 or younger.

