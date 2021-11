After another upsetting campaign last year, the Blue Devils will return to the mats Saturday hungrier than ever for some wins. Blowout losses were continuous last season, but the Blue Devils only competed with their ACC opponents—all of whom ranked as top-20 teams nationally. Though Duke finished pretty poorly last year, with a tie for 48th place out of 60 at NCAA Championships, there is plenty of reason to predict that the Blue Devils will not have a repeat of last season.

DURHAM, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO