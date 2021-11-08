Munson Healthcare to Provide COVID-19 Update on Tuesday
Officials from Munson Healthcare will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning.
You can view the press conference from 11-11:45 a.m. on 9&10 Plus.
Munson Healthcare officials will be providing updates and taking your questions on the coronavirus and vaccines.
The following health care officials will be present during the press conference:
Christine Nefcy, M.D., FAAP, Chief Medical Officer, Munson Healthcare
Christopher Ledtke, M.D., Infectious Disease, Munson Healthcare
Nick Torney, Pharm.D., BCIDP, Infectious Disease, Munson Healthcare
Wendy Hirschenberger, M.P.H., C.P.H.A., Health Officer, Grand Traverse County Health Department
Lisa Peacock, M.S.N., M.P.H., R.N., WHNP-BC, Health Officer, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan
Jennifer Morse, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, Medical Director, District Health Department #10
Heidi Britton, Chief Executive Officer, Northwest Michigan Health Services
Dianne Michalek, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Munson Healthcare
