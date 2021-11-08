CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Munson Healthcare to Provide COVID-19 Update on Tuesday

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago
Officials from Munson Healthcare will provide a COVID-19 update Tuesday morning.

You can view the press conference from 11-11:45 a.m. on 9&10 Plus.

Munson Healthcare officials will be providing updates and taking your questions on the coronavirus and vaccines.

The following health care officials will be present during the press conference:

Christine Nefcy, M.D., FAAP, Chief Medical Officer, Munson Healthcare

Christopher Ledtke, M.D., Infectious Disease, Munson Healthcare

Nick Torney, Pharm.D., BCIDP, Infectious Disease, Munson Healthcare

Wendy Hirschenberger, M.P.H., C.P.H.A., Health Officer, Grand Traverse County Health Department

Lisa Peacock, M.S.N., M.P.H., R.N., WHNP-BC, Health Officer, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan

Jennifer Morse, M.D., M.P.H., FAAFP, Medical Director, District Health Department #10

Heidi Britton, Chief Executive Officer, Northwest Michigan Health Services

Dianne Michalek, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Munson Healthcare

9&10 News

Healthy Living: Nerve Reconstruction

Imagine a dentist giving you a shot to numb pain prior to a dental surgery. Normally, that feeling wears off after a few hours. But what if it didn’t? That’s the feeling one man experienced after a tumor took away his ability to feel. In today’s Healthy Living, Andrea Ludema...
Traverse City, MI
