Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The First Law of Thermodynamics by James Patrick Kelly

Shadows of Eternity , Gregory Benford (Saga 978-1534443624, 496pp, $27.99) October 2021. It’s hard to label any book the “capstone” to a career when the author in question is still lively, vibrant, intellectually bold, ambitious, au courant, and masterfully proficient. Who knows what new heights such a person might reach beyond the current title? And yet one is tempted to attach this label to Greg Benford’s newest, Shadows of Eternity, if only because the author is no longer a spring chicken, having attained the venerable age of eighty, with a career stretching back to 1965 (that’s forty-six professionally productive years out of the eighty, by the way). This book encapsulates, extends, elaborates, and exemplifies all the marvelous work full of cosmic visions, scientific accuracy, and humanist compassion and understanding that Benford has given us to date. And if, Lord forbid, he never produces another book, this one would indeed make a fitting capper. But in line with his prediction in this book for human lifespans that will reach three centuries-plus, I suspect Benford plans to be around for a while yet. Long may his books flow!

