Gary K. Wolfe Reviews The First Law of Thermodynamics by James Patrick Kelly

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article James Patrick Kelly (PM Press 978-1629638850, $14.00, 128pp, tp) August 2021. As I’ve mentioned in this space before, PM Press’s Outspoken Authors series, which began in 2009 with titles by Kim Stanley Robinson and series editor Terry Bisson, has become a reliable literary loot box, now up to its 27th...

Paul Di Filippo Reviews Shadows of Eternity by Gregory Benford

Shadows of Eternity , Gregory Benford (Saga 978-1534443624, 496pp, $27.99) October 2021. It’s hard to label any book the “capstone” to a career when the author in question is still lively, vibrant, intellectually bold, ambitious, au courant, and masterfully proficient. Who knows what new heights such a person might reach beyond the current title? And yet one is tempted to attach this label to Greg Benford’s newest, Shadows of Eternity, if only because the author is no longer a spring chicken, having attained the venerable age of eighty, with a career stretching back to 1965 (that’s forty-six professionally productive years out of the eighty, by the way). This book encapsulates, extends, elaborates, and exemplifies all the marvelous work full of cosmic visions, scientific accuracy, and humanist compassion and understanding that Benford has given us to date. And if, Lord forbid, he never produces another book, this one would indeed make a fitting capper. But in line with his prediction in this book for human lifespans that will reach three centuries-plus, I suspect Benford plans to be around for a while yet. Long may his books flow!
Maya C. James Reviews Walking on Cowrie Shells by Nana Nkweti

Nana Nkweti (Graywolf Press 978-1-644-45054-3, $16.00, 200pp, tp) June 2021. Nana Nkweti offers ten heart-warming and heart-wrenching stories that span genre, time, and species in her debut collection Walking on Cowrie Shells. From literary realism and romance, to speculative fiction and mystery, Nkweti tackles themes of familial and cultural expectations, all with effortless style and detail.
Book review: Greta Kelly continues 'Warrior Witch' saga

Askia, queen of Seravesh and now Vishir, has been kidnapped by her dreaded enemy, the Emperor Radovan. He has abducted and transported her to his palace in the snowy north, a hostile, frozen land subjugated to his iron will. So begins “The Seventh Queen,” the second novel of Greta Kelly’s “Warrior Witch” duology.
Adrienne Martini Reviews Widowland by C.J. Carey

Widowland , C.J. Carey (Quercus 978-1-529-41199-7, £14.99, 436pp, hc) June 2021. Widowland by C.J. Carey would be a very intense, engaging, and horrifying book if we didn’t live in a world that has 1984, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Brave New World already in it. Carey – the pseudonym of historical...
“Band of Gold” Singer Freda Payne Drops a Hot Memoir and Reveals a Secret Affair with a US Senator

You would have to guess that singer of “Band of Gold,” one of the great pop singles of all time, had a good romantic secret. After all, the story sung in “Band of Gold” is almost more debated than the one in Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Is the bride turning down her groom on their wedding night, or is he impotent or gay? Or all of the above!
Richard “Dick” Evans Dies: Familiar Face On Iconic ’60s & ’70s TV Shows Was 86

Richard “Dick” Evans, who was a staple of 1960s and ’70s television, died on October 2 of cancer, his family announced today. He was 86. In his 40-year career, Evans played opposite Mia Farrow as a series regular on Peyton Place, acted opposite George C. Scott in Islands in the Stream and starred in Jack L. Warner’s final movie, Dirty Little Billy. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery And he was ubiquitous on dozens of classic shows such as Star Trek, Gunsmoke, S.W.A.T., Bonanza, The Mod Squad, Quincy ME, The A-Team, Hart to Hart, Gunsmoke and Lou Grant. Acting...
Quantum Leap Star, Legendary Character Actor Dean Stockwell Passes Away

The world has lost a beloved character actor in Dean Stockwell, best known for his work on Quantum Leap. Stockwell passed away on Sunday morning in his home of natural causes, a family representative confirmed to Deadline. He was 85. Bakula paid tribute to his co-star, issuing a statement on...
This Is The Best Sci-Fi Movie Of All Time

No one is quite sure what the earliest works of science fiction were. Of course, it depends on definitions. Britannica notes one of the first examples is Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” which was released in 1726. Perhaps the most famous pre-20th Century work of science fiction is Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley’s “Frankenstein” released in 1818. There […]
Review: 'Our Country Friends,' by Gary Shteyngart

——— Behold: the leading edge of pandemic literature. Last year, in a superhuman feat, Scottish author Ali Smith delivered "Summer," the brilliant final installment of her seasonal quartet, written in real time as COVID-19 raged across the globe. This spring Rachel Cusk published "Second Place," about overwrought artists quarantined in coastal England. And now comes Gary Shteyngart with his rollicking if occasionally strained "Our Country Friends," a Tolstoy-esque tale that depicts four men, three women and a nonbinary child hunkered down at a bungalow colony outside New York City.
Patrick Dean on the Daring First Ascent of Denali

Time to Eat the Dogs is a podcast about science, history, and exploration. Each week, Michael Robinson interviews scientists, journalists, and adventurers about life at the extreme. In this episode, Patrick Dean talks about the first successful ascent of Denali in 1913. Dean is a writer and executive director of...
Colleen Mondor Reviews Darling by K. Ancrum

As author K. Ancrum opens Darling, her dark and mysterious take on Peter Pan, she offers up an epigraph from Barrie’s Peter Pan and Wendy as a hint of what’s to come. Here’s a bit:. The boys on the island vary, of course, in numbers, according as they get killed...
Review: Taylor Pasquale and Patrick Foit’s evening of dance and jazz

Though the evening’s weather created an air of melancholy as rain poured outside on Northeast Killingsworth Street, the energy inside Shaun Keylock’s SKC Studio was buzzing. Up the long set of entryway stairs was an aura of excitement as audience members gathered for what was for many their first in-person indoor dance performance since the pandemic halted live theater and dance in early 2020.
‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Review: Another Mad Genius

“Cats have been worshipped as god and maligned as the evil allies of witchery and sin, but I think you are the first person to see that they are, in fact, ridiculous.” So says the wife of Louis Wain to her husband in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, a new movie about a Victorian-era illustrator who is credited for changing the reputation of the cat from a mere vermin catcher to ridiculous and cuddly pets through his charming drawings of anthropomorphized felines in newspapers and children’s books like Peter, A Cat O’One Tail: His Life and Adventures (1892), The...
sf-Lit Award 2021 Shortlist

Sf-Lit.de has announced the 2021 sf-Lit Award 2021 shortlist of five candidates. The award is open to any books that have been published in German in 2020, regardless of the author’s country of origin or the language of the first publication. sf.Lit Award Shortlist. Laurent Binet, Eroberung (Rowohlt) Blake Crouch,...
New Zealand Library Controversy

The Publishers Association of New Zealand/Te Rau o Tākupu and the New Zealand Society of Authors described the plan as a partnership with an “internet pirate,” since the Internet Archive lends books it has digitized without first obtaining permission from copyright holders. The Australian Society of Authors (ASA) called on the library to “proactively seek permission from any rights holders whose books will be donated to the Internet Archive for digitisation.”
Gladman Wins Windham-Campbell Prize

The Donald Windham-Sandy M. Campbell Literature Prize was established “to call attention to literary achievement and provide writers with the opportunity to focus on their work independent of financial concerns.” The prize is administered by Yale University, with a new nominating committee every year, and a jury choosing eight winners from those nominees. Authors are not told if they are under consideration before the prizes are announced.
Ian Mond Reviews Far from the Light of Heaven by Tade Thompson

Tade Thompson (Orbit 978-0-75955-791-8, $17.99, 384pp, tp) October 2021. If you’ve been reading my column for the last three years (has it really been that long?), you’ll know that, along with Lavie Tidhar, Tade Thompson is one of my favourite contemporary writers. It was a pleasure, back in 2019, to review books two and three of the Rosewater trilogy for Locus.It’s an incredibly entertaining and award-winning series, set in Nigeria, that brilliantly reframed the alien invasion narrative as an expression of neocolonialism. I was therefore very excited to pick up Thompson’s latest novel, Far from the Light of Heaven. Like the Rosewater trilogy, it’s a book brimming with big ideas, imaginative flair, and memorable characters; and just as Thompson did with alien invasions, the novel also puts a new spin on one of the oldest sub-genres: the locked-room mystery.
2022 Aspen Words Longlist

What Strange Paradise, Omar El Akkad (Knopf) The Love Songs of W.E.B Du Bois, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (Harper Collins) Hell of a Book, Jason Mott (Dutton, Penguin Random House) Bewilderment, Richard Powers (W.W. Norton) Finalists will be announced February 23, 2022, and the winner will be announced April 21, 2022....
Waidner Wins Goldsmiths Prize

Sterling Karat Gold by Isabel Waidner (Peninsula) won the £10,000 Goldsmiths Prize, given for a book by a British or Irish author “that is deemed genuinely novel and which embodies the spirit of invention that characterizes the genre at its best.” This year’s judges were Fred D’Aguiar, Kamila Shamsie, Nell Stevens, and Johanna Thomas-Corr.
