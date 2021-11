Bad decisions by California have been the main reason for the supply chain mess. California has made some really crazy decisions. The Bible says in Romans 1 you make bad crazy decisions when you continually practice evil and reject Jesus, because God turns you over to a reprobate mind. They passed a law that said only those stealing over $1,000 would be charged with a crime. As a result Walgreen had to shut down stores because of all of the stealing.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO