Lewis Hamilton hasn’t decided when he will walk away from Formula One, according to Mercedes chief Toto Wolff.Speculation over the seven-time world champion’s immediate future was put to bed when he signed a new two-year deal with Mercedes in the summer.But now 38, talk over when Hamilton will call it quits refuses to go away.Wolff though is keen to keep his No 1 driver around for as long as possible."We are very close and we exchange ideas every day," he told Speedweek. "But we both know that an F1 career is a moving goal. "There is no date he is...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO