The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Detroit Lions in just under an hour and Ben Roethlisberger will not be among the active player for the Steelers after being placed on the covid list late in the day on Saturday. This means Mason Rudolph will get his first start of the season. Last time Mason Rudolph got meaningful playing time, the offense looked pretty much completely different, so it will be interesting to get this data point as the Steelers prepare for life after Ben.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO