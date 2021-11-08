CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

1 killed, another wounded in Council Bluffs shooting

 6 days ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in rural western Iowa say one person has been killed and another wounded in a shooting...

Panhandle Post

South Dakota man charged with killing 3, wounding 2 others

SCOTLAND, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man has been charged with murder and other counts for allegedly gunning down his ex-girlfriend, her father and another woman, and wounding his ex-girlfriend’s mother and a young child. The Yanton Press and Dakotan reports that 42-year-old Francis Lange made an initial appearance...
SCOTLAND, SD
Panhandle Post

Trials unlikely for ex-Omaha teacher after charge is dropped

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha-area high school English teacher is unlikely to be prosecuted further over allegations of sexually abusing five young women and a girl after a judge dismissed one of the criminal charges against him. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine told the Omaha World-Herald on Wednesday...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Auditor Janssen not running again, Foley to seek old job

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Auditor Charlie Janssen says he won’t seek reelection, and he endorsed his predecessor, Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, who plans to run for his old office. Both announcements came in back-to-back interviews on Omaha radio station KFAB. Janssen and Foley, both Republicans, have held their...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts recognizes Nebraska’s first responders

York – This week, Governor Ricketts proclaimed November 8-14 as Nebraska Crash Responder Safety Week. This afternoon, the Governor will be joined with NDOT Director Selmer, Lieutenant Michael Korte and Waco Volunteer Fire Department representative, Matt Mau, to recognize Nebraska’s Crash Responders. “Nebraskans throughout the state are members of local...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

5 teens arrested after chase from Omaha into Iowa and back

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Five teenagers have been arrested after shots were fired from their car at police during a chase from Omaha, east into Iowa and back into Omaha. Omaha police said that the five people arrested early Monday morning were a woman who turned 19 on Monday, an 18-year-old man, two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy.
IOWA STATE
Panhandle Post

Hospitals fill up as COVID cases surge in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Hospitals are fuller than at any point in the pandemic in Omaha amid a surge in COVID-19 cases that has health officials raising alarms. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Nebraska had the nation’s fifth-highest percentage increase in COVID cases last week, part of a surge of infections occurring in the upper Great Plains.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Panhandle Post

1 arrested in SD shooting that left 3 dead, 2 injured

SCOTLAND, S.D. (AP) — State investigators say a third person has died in a shooting in southeastern South Dakota that has left two others injured. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation says Bon Homme County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in Scotland Tuesday evening.
SCOTLAND, SD
Panhandle Post

Panhandle police activity, Nov. 5 - Nov. 10

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Panhandle Post

Longtime corrections worker becomes new Nebraska warden

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A longtime state corrections worker will become the new warden at the Tecumseh State Correctional Instituion in southeast Nebraska. The Department of Correctional Services announced the appointment Tuesday of Craig Gable. Gable started in the department in 2011 as a correctiona officer and has risen through...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

4th inmate dies in Torrington prison

TORRINGTON, Wyo. (AP) — An inmate who died Wednesday is the fourth death in as many weeks at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington. The Casper Star Tribune reports 66-year-old Frank Lee Apodaca died Wednesday at the Community Hospital in Torrington. The Wyoming Department of Corrections said it will...
TORRINGTON, WY
Panhandle Post

Nebraska woman avoids death sentence for store clerk slaying

WILBER, Neb. (AP) — A woman convicted of murder for her role in the death and dismemberment of a Nebraska hardware store clerk has been sentenced to life in prison. A three-judge panel on Monday sentenced 27-year-old Bailey Boswell for her role in the 2017 death and dismemberment of a Nebraska hardware store clerk, Sidney Loofe.
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Nebraska reports more COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska recorded a second straight week of increased COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to creep up. That prompted the state to resume daily updates on the virus instead of providing only weekly numbers. The state reported 5,104 new virus cases last week to the federal Centers...
NEBRASKA STATE
