Police Reform Implementation Committee discusses IAA

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Police Reform Implementation Committee is set to meet at 5 pm on Monday, November 8, a release by the City of Dayton said.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the group will be meeting to discuss the Internal Accountability Auditor ordinance. This ordinance, suggested by the Oversight Working Group, was brought up at the last meeting for an initial read-through, but some members voiced concerns.

Some of these concerns were over the reporting structure, the Mayor’s Office said. These concerns will be discussed tonight as the Police Reform Implementation Committee continues to review this ordinance.

