Veterans Pocket Park Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

James and Denise Corbett, owners of Grace for Today Homecare and Adult Life Center held a ribbon cutting for their location on Hwy. 51S last Thursday, Nov. 3. The Corbetts have been operating since 2018 and their new location will provide them opportunities to service an aging population in their six-county coverage area. Joining the couple were Pastor Michael Hickmon and wife Paulette, Mayor Hal Ferrell, Julie Hudson with Planters Bank, CPA Jan Hudson, Connie Henry, Heather Callahan, and daughters Dynyel and Roleisha, father Ruby Presley, along with staff and clients of Grace for Today. Panola Partnership officials organized the event and were well represented with ambassadors.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 5 DAYS AGO