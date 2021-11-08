3 officers sworn into Fairmont PD

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department officially added three new officers to its force.

On Monday Chief of Fairmont Police, Steve Shine was joined by City Manager Valeria Means, the Mayor of Fairmont Tom Mainella, and other police officers to welcome the new members. Cody Elam, Tanner Davis and Isaac Claypool signed the department’s oath and received their badges.

Cody Elam was previously an officer for West Virginia University. He said while working there he got to learn a lot of police groundwork. He made the transition to a city officer for growth and because it felt like the right time to go somewhere else to get new opportunities and new challenges.

“There’s going to be pros and cons at any job you have,” Elam said. “I think with this job specifically it’s a lot more rewarding because even the negative interactions you have with people turn out to be very positive for you or them later on in life. So I think that’s probably more rewarding than anything else in this job.”

Chief Shine handing out badges at swearing-in ceremony (WBOY Image)

Isaac Claypool, 19, and Tanner Davis, 22, both grew up in Harrison County. Claypool worked previously as an industrial maintenance contractor. Davis attended Fairmont State University and received a degree in Criminal Justice in just three years.

Claypool and Davis will both have to attend the basic class at the West Virginia State Police Academy in January.

Chief Shine said the department now has 39 sworn officers, which are the most officers they’ve had since the early 2000s.

“They’ve stated one of their goals, whenever they were asked why they wanted to become a police officer, was because they wanted to help people,” Chief Shine said during the ceremony. “They’ve shown that they’ve educated themselves and we’re going to continue their education.”

Chief shine told the new officers that metaphorically the weight of their badge is pretty heavy but that is one of the things that makes it so rewarding. He added that it gives them the authority to help out, make a difference and do good for the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.