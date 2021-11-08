Traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt leads to marijuana charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a traffic stop in Clarksburg for not wearing a seat belt resulted in K9 units locating more than 4 ounces of marijuana.

On Nov. 4, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department saw a vehicle on West Pike Street in Clarksburg being driven by a man who was not wearing his seat belt, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Dante Speas, 24, of Clarksburg, he was unable to provide his insurance card, so while he attempted to provide a copy to officers, a K9 unit performed a free air sniff of the vehicle, officers said.

The K9 gave a positive indication, which led to a search of the vehicle; the search resulted in officers locating 4.37 ounces of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Speas has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.