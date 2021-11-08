Traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt leads to marijuana charge
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a traffic stop in Clarksburg for not wearing a seat belt resulted in K9 units locating more than 4 ounces of marijuana.
On Nov. 4, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department saw a vehicle on West Pike Street in Clarksburg being driven by a man who was not wearing his seat belt, according to a criminal complaint.MORE CRIME: Couple charged after deputies find woman ‘high on narcotics while breastfeeding’
When officers spoke with the vehicle’s driver, identified as Dante Speas, 24, of Clarksburg, he was unable to provide his insurance card, so while he attempted to provide a copy to officers, a K9 unit performed a free air sniff of the vehicle, officers said.
The K9 gave a positive indication, which led to a search of the vehicle; the search resulted in officers locating 4.37 ounces of marijuana, according to the complaint.
Speas has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
