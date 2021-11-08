CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Talk Of The Town Extra: LynFit Nutrition

WTVF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all love the Holidays, but not so much the extra pounds that...

www.newschannel5.com

merrimacknewspaper.com

The Beacon Nutrition Tip #3

You know the feeling you get when you’re so full but continue to eat because whatever it may be is just so good that you can’t stop? Well, you might want to rethink your decision on whether or not you keep eating. Overeating is a very easy thing to do and we’ve all done it. However, it can be very unhealthy and become a habit if it’s done often. Continuing to eat when you’re full can lead to things like bloating, nausea, lethargy, irregular feelings of hunger, and an overall increase in body fat. However, there are ways to help. When you’re eating, make sure you slow down and take the time to actually listen to your body. Eating quickly does not allow you to stop and realize that you’re full opposed to when you’re eating slowly. Eating at a slower pace will also help you digest your food more efficiently as well. Listening to your body is the most important thing to do in this situation. The same goes for when you’re hungry as well. Eat when you’re hungry, and stop when you’re full. You will feel much better overall, and you’ll be thanking yourself later.
WKBW-TV

Holiday nutrition tips

Mel talks with registered dietician and author Tara Collingwood about holiday eating and how to make sure we don’t get off track during the holiday season. Tara says it’s all about balance; we want to enjoy the festivities, but we don’t want to pack on the pounds. So, trying to balance it out with getting a little more exercise, making sure we are getting our movement in, but also filling up on some of the good stuff, especially in between those holiday parties.
lobbyobserver.org

Westborough Nutrition: Deliciously Healthy Drinks

Did you know that a blue raspberry flavored drink has protein and just 5 calories? How about a Fried Oreo shake? These and many more are offered at Westborough Nutrition, one of Westborough’s newest small businesses. Westborough Nutrition opened last March. The shop’s owner, Tracy Testa states. “. “We serve...
Goshen News

Nutrition club promotes healthy lifestyle

BRISTOL — A local health and nutrition shake club has reopened under new ownership. Entrepreneurs Devon Hill and his wife Sarah Sauer have re-named the health foods club Be Well Bristol as part of their initiative to bring consistent healthy habits to the town. The couple already owned and operated...
College Heights Herald

WKU Nutrition Coordinator provides advice on nutrition during the holidays

When it comes to the holiday season, it might be hard for students to stay nutritious. There are various ways that you can still keep a nutritious meal plan intact during the holidays, while still enjoying and participating in the big meals of the season. Kelci Murphy, the WKU Nutrition...
Duluth News Tribune

Nutrition: Real food isn't scary

Being a retired home economics teacher, I always enjoy reading your column. I have always peeled the skin off of apples due to my concern about the chemicals used to spray the apples. Should I be concerned about this or am I overly cautious?" You might be overly cautious and...
wmar2news

Diet Diva - Holiday Nutrition Tips

The holiday season offers lots of tempting treats, but you can still make good food decisions. Nutritionist and Diet Diva Tara Collingwood has some great tips. Almonds can help fight signs of aging and are a great on the go snack. Indulge with Atkins snack bars. These are great to...
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
arcamax.com

On Nutrition: Travel food

I’m thankful my husband and I already enjoyed social isolation before it became mandatory. One of our greatest pleasures is to take our horses and dogs to an out-of-the-way place where we can ride and explore nature. So here we go again on our longest trip yet, to the warmth...
Valley Breeze

The Bucket Nutrition opens it's doors

PAWTUCKET — Longtime Pawtucket resident Lorraine Sena has opened The Bucket Nutrition with hopes of providing a welcoming spot for people to hang out and consume nutritious food and drink items. Sena opened the business on Sept. 25 and held the ribbon cutting on Oct. 21. Located at 863 Newport...
Cheddar News

Peloton's Robin Arzón Says Type 1 Diabetes Diagnosis Didn't End Her Fit Lifestyle

Type 1 diabetes is often known as childhood diabetes, but it can strike adults as well. Robin Arzón, Peloton vice president of fitness programming and instructor, was diagnosed right before she was preparing to run an ultramarathon and told Cheddar she had to learn how to keep herself healthy in order to continue her fit lifestyle. She has partnered with Gvoke HypoPen, which she says she uses to manage extreme low blood sugar episodes and recognized that mental health plays a component in keeping her going, especially on tough days. "The reality is that I've had to learn about tenacity since that diagnosis and today, literally every single day, I'm needing to choose that forward is a pace and that the finish line is going to be mine no matter what," said Arzón. The fitness instructor also discussed her upcoming children's book "Strong Mama" slated to release in January.
KOLO TV Reno

Nutrition and Diabetes

A weak system will bring some valley showers and light Sierra snow Saturday afternoon and evening. A stronger storm is likely Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures are coming down with these changes, with valley highs only reaching the low 50s Sunday through Tuesday. Don't forget the fall back to standard time Sunday at 2 AM. -Jeff.
Democrat-Herald

On Nutrition: How helpful are vitamin patches?

I sometimes consult with overweight patients who are considering bariatric (weight loss) surgery. For some individuals, the need to take specific vitamin and mineral supplements for the rest of their lives is not an easy to pill to swallow. To not do so, however, puts them at risk for serious nutrient deficiencies.
akc.org

Good Nutrition for the Expectant Dam

Good nutrition for brood bitches is critical for the health of mom and puppies alike, but it does not need to be complicated. In fact, simpler might be better. We talked with veterinarian and Whippet breeder Dr. Deana McNamer and longtime breeder Lorraine Rothrock of Southern Wirehaired Pointing Griffons. They shared their feeding advice for expecting canine mothers.
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: This Book by a Cancer-Surviving Cardiologist Will Teach You How to ‘Live Younger Longer’

On average, most Americans give up their New Year’s resolutions on January 17. Nearly two-thirds of all US gym memberships go utterly unused. We all want to be healthier, and most of us probably even know how. So why are we so bad at changing our behavior? Stephen Kopecky, MD, a cardiologist and double-cancer survivor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., kept coming up against this question when advising his patients on how to reduce their likelihood of heart disease; his patients’ eyes, he says, would “glaze over.” So he decided to distill his advice into a book, Live...
arcamax.com

Environmental Nutrition: The calming effects of chamomile

Chamomile is an ancient medicinal herb that has stood the test of time. The dried flowers of the chamomile plant contain compounds collectively known as terpenoids and flavonoids that are believed to have wide-ranging medicinal qualities including antianxiety effects. Researchers are not sure yet what other chemicals are present in chamomile that account for its benefits, but chamomile may boost chemicals in the brain, such as serotonin, dopamine, and noradrenaline, that affect mood. These natural chemical messengers are present in the brain, and increasing them may help with anxiety and depression.
FOX 21 Online

KYN: Port City Nutrition

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — “I like being in a place that people can go to get nutrition and to get coaching and get into an active lifestyle and a healthy lifestyle,” Port City Nutrition Owner, Quinn Kasell says. After moving from Grand Rapids to Two Harbors with her family, owner...
WTVF

Tips for Adopting a Cat

Pam shares with us what you need to know before adopting a cat. To learn more about Arm & Hammer's Unsung Heroes Awards, and to learn how shelters and cat lovers can nominate as many unsung heroes from cat welfare organizations as they would like, please go to www.FelineGenerous.com and complete an application by November 20, 2021. Winners will be announced in December 2021.
