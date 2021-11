A year removed from the release of "Marvel's Avengers" — a game that ultimately bombed in sales and saw its player base fall off the face of the earth — Marvel fans are being disappointed yet again. After being given an initial release date of March 2022, "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is being officially delayed until sometime in the second half of next year. "Marvel's Midnight Suns" is a turn-based RPG featuring 13 Marvel heroes from the darker side of the comics universe. The title is being developed by Firaxis Games, the developer behind "Civilization" and "XCOM".

