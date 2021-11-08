CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smiths Station, AL

Student injured in fall at Smiths Station High School

WRBL News 3
 6 days ago

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Smiths Station high school student has been injured after falling from a second story balcony Monday during school, according to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones.

First responders are on the scene treating the student for a head injury. The student is expected to be taken to the hospital. We do not know the students’ condition.

Investigators are also on the scene trying to figure out how the student fell. The student was the only person injured in the fall, says Sheriff Jones. There have been no reports to law enforcement that anyone else was injured.

The story is developing. News 3 will update as we can.

