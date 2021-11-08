CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israel Labels 6 Palestinian Human Rights Groups Terrorist Organisations, Is B’Tselem Next?

By Robert Inlakesh
 6 days ago

The Israeli government has designated 6 well-established Palestinian human rights groups as terrorist organisations, in attempt to crush dissent over growing abuses by Israeli occupation forces. Yet, despite the move making it more difficult to document the crimes of Israeli forces, it doubles as a gift to the ever-weakening Palestinian...

