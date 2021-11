BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Benjamin writes, “Is the booster shot the same as the first shots we got, or is it prepared differently?” The Pfizer booster is the same formulation and dose as the original shots. The Moderna booster is the same formulation as the original shots but half the dose (50 mcg vs. 100 mcg). You should be able to find either...

