CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Your Words: Wausau should use federal funds wisely

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVpQh_0cqEYe6h00

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.

I am speechless! I am appalled! The City of Wausau is going to use Federal funds designed to help with recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic to build a bridge and walkway for the new development on the site of the Wausau Center Mall!?? These funds are meant to directly benefit PEOPLE who suffered job losses or eviction or who need child care as a result of the pandemic, not to create amenities for the wealthy.

$10.5 million could build many apartments or homes for people who cannot afford to rent any of the new apartments at Mountain Lanes, the old East High School or on the Riverfront. There is vacant land on Forest Street, on Bellis Street, and an empty building that once housed the Wausau Daily Herald.

Your priorities are all wrong. We are building luxuries when too many residents do not have necessities.

The Afghan refugees whom we will “welcome” will have to live in deteriorating housing, as did many Hmong refugees in the 1970s and 80s, IF they can find any available. Too many of our residents do not have quality affordable housing now. Rents will rise as there is more pressure on available housing, making it even more difficult for low and middle income families to find a place to live.

Let us recommit to meeting our people’s needs. If there is a need for fancy paths and bridges, use private money.

Mary Jo Tietge

Wausau

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau attorney reprimanded for a third time

A Wausau attorney has been publicly reprimanded and ordered to pay more than $26,000 in costs for misconduct in two matters, the State Bar of Wisconsin reported last month. The reprimand is the third against Jeffery J. Drach, a certified elder law attorney in Wausau. According to the Office of...
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wausau, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Grow Solar Central Wis. extends deadline through November

The Grow Solar Central Wisconsin program will extend its program deadline to Nov. 30 to allow more individual home and commercial property owners to take advantage of competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing. Demand for the program – open to property owners in Lincoln, Marathon,...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Refugees#Wausau Pilot Review#The Wausau Daily Herald#Afghan#Hmong
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries November 12, 2021

Gordon Charles Schubring, 91, of Merrill passed away on November 10, 2021 at Aspirus Hospital of Wausau. He was born August 19, 1930 in Wausau, Wisconsin to Richard and Marie (Schmidt) Schubring. Gordon was confirmed in the very first confirmation class of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church on May 20, 1945, graduated in 1949 from Wausau High School and honorably served his country from 1950 – 1954 in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant on the B-36 Peacemaker.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Santa heading to downtown Wausau

WAUSAU – Santa Claus is coming to town! Santa plans to visit Wausau River District’s Small Business Saturday event on Nov. 27 for pictures and a visit with children. Register at http://www.wausauriverdistrict.org/shop-local-season to visit with Santa and get a digital photo. Pet photos will be available at Katzenbarkers, too, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. All sessions are $10.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

$33,050 granted from Community Foundation Of North Central Wisconsin to area school teachers

The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin has approved the funding of 12 Beyond Pencils & Crayons Grants totaling $33,050 for the 2021-22 school year. Beyond Pencils & Crayons Grants are designed to recognize 4K-12th grade teachers throughout Marathon County for creative and innovative curriculum enhancements. As school budgets continue to be strained, Beyond Pencils & Crayons Grants are a viable funding source that allows teachers to implement programming that will enhance their student’s classroom experiences.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Housing
WausauPilot

Transparency, specifics sought for Wausau School District’s proposed facility needs, merger proposals

Community members on Monday sought transparency and more specifics on the Wausau School District’s facility needs and its proposals to potentially combine two high schools and merge some elementary schools. Dubbed a community engagement session, the interaction between the Wausau School District and members of the community, including parents, was...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin tribes argue for property tax exemption at Seventh Circuit

CHICAGO (CN) — Four Wisconsin Chippewa tribes argued before a Seventh Circuit panel Monday that their lands are shielded from property taxes by an 1854 treaty. The tribes – the Lac Courtes Oreilles, Lac du Flambeau, Red Cliff and Bad River bands of Lake Superior Chippewa – scored a partial victory earlier this year after a federal judge ruled that reservation lands held by the Chippewa were not taxable by the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin election audit leads to partisan sniping

(CN) — An audit of Wisconsin’s 2020 election procedures served as a backdrop for partisan mudslinging in a lengthy hearing at the state Capitol Tuesday afternoon. Auditors said they found no irregularities that could have altered the election results, giving the lie to allegations from former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman that the state’s elections had been “stolen” by President Joe Biden and Democrats.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

REI adds two to its team

WAUSAU – Logan Zoromski and Cory Schlosser recently joined REI Engineering, Inc. as CAD technician and engineer, respectively, REI announced in early November. Zoromski will assist with the preparation of civil engineering plans, submittals, and associated documents, preparing conceptual development plans, revising plans based on regulatory agency and client feedback, supporting the engineering team with online research, estimating and various other tasks. He earned his associate degree in mechanical design from Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy