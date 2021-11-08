CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

By Mike Dussault
Patriots.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots defense turned in their best effort of the season against the Carolina Panthers, holding them to just 240 total yards of offense, a season-best for the Pats D. But aside from the stats, the energy the defense brought jumped off the field, as they controlled the line of scrimmage...

www.patriots.com

Comments / 0

