CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Live Nation stock slides in aftermath of Astroworld tragedy

By Marcy de Luna
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLive Nation stock fell Monday after a reported crowd surge at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival Friday night at NRG Park that left eight people dead and two dozen...

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Stories of Astroworld: Concertgoers look back on tragedy

Everyone has a story. The perspectives of those who attended Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival, an event meant to celebrate Houston that resulted in 10 deaths and dozens of injuries, vary depending on where they were and what they experienced. An estimated 50,000 people showed up on Nov. 5, the festival’s...
HOUSTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Spotted Outside His Houston Mansion In 1st Photos Since Astroworld Tragedy

The rapper was spotted pacing outside of his home, in the new photos taken after the tragic events at Astroworld on Friday November 5. Travis Scott was seen outside of his Houston, Texas home on Wednesday November 10, for the first time since the Astroworld Festival, where nine people died and many more were injured. The 30-year-old rapper was photographed pacing outside of the mansion, speaking on his cell phone, as he was wrapped up in a black blanket with the letter “H” patterned on it. SEE THE PHOTOS FROM DailyMail HERE.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Astroworld: Everything we know about lawsuits facing Travis Scott and Live Nation

Rapper Travis Scott and the organisers of Astroworld are now being sued in hundreds of lawsuits brought by the families of victims and concertgoers injured at the fatal concert.Nine people died on Friday night and hundreds more were injured after the crowd surged towards the stage on the first night of Travis Scott’s two-day festival in Houston, Texas. At least 50,000 people attended the event and there have been reports that people hopped turnstiles and fences to get into the sold-out festival without tickets. There have now been at least 140 lawsuits filed against the organisers, with 50 already...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
Variety

Drake Breaks Silence on Astroworld Festival Deaths

Drake has made his first public remarks following the tragic deaths of eight people at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival on Friday night (Nov. 5), writing on social media, “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my head around this devastating tragedy… My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone suffering.” Drake appeared as a surprise guest during Travis Scott’s headlining set, joining him onstage for two tracks, including their 2018 smash “Sicko Mode.” As the sequence of events that led to the “mass casualty” panic of Friday night is revealed,...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Number of Lawsuits Against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and More Rises to Over 30 Amid Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The lawsuits against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others over the tragedy at Astroworld Festival 2021 continue to increase. As of Tuesday afternoon, Complex has counted at least 35 lawsuits pertaining to the tragedy having been filed through the Harris County District Clerk. This comes after Rolling Stone reports that the number amounted to at least 19 on Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

How Travis Scott’s $5 Million Solo Stage, Set Time May Have Contributed to Astroworld Festival Deaths

A stage constructed solely for Travis Scott’s performance, and the artist’s chosen set time, may have played a role in the crowd surge that left eight Astroworld Festival attendees dead on Friday night (Nov. 5). The concert drew 50,000 people to Houston’s NRG Park, where performers included SZA, Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch, among others, but while billed as a two stage event, Astroworld veered from the usual festival protocol of staggering performances on opposite stages, as Scott (with a special appearance by Drake for their hit “Sicko Mode”) was the only headliner on the so-called “Chills” stage. Sources tell Variety that...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astroworld#Live Nation#Lawsuits
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HOUSTON, TX
850wftl.com

Report: Travis Scott partied after deadly Astroworld concert

As agencies including the FBI look for answers about the Astroworld Music Festival tragedy in Houston, attention remains focused on the rapper who organized and headlined the event, Travis Scott. Forty minutes after police had declared a ‘mass casualty event,’ Travis Scott finally stopped the music as fans were passing...
CELEBRITIES
Click2Houston.com

Grandmother who attended Astroworld Festival says she bought ‘death ticket’

HOUSTON – One by one, they shared their experiences, or “nightmares,” as they called them. Plaintiffs represented by powerhouse attorneys Benjamin Crump and Alex Hilliard stood in front of the Harris County Civil Courthouse Friday morning detailing what happened on Nov. 5, the day that an iconic Houston staple -- Astroworld -- would be linked forever to a mass casualty tied to megastars.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Variety

Astroworld Is Travis Scott’s Altamont (Column)

For more than 50 years, there was one word that crystallized the usually unspoken fear that a major concert event could turn deadly: Altamont. Now, for years to come, and maybe even generations, barring any worse disasters, that buzzword is likely to be Astroworld. And however the investigations and lawsuits play out, what went down at NRG Stadium on Nov. 5 — where nine lost their lives — will, in the public imagination, likely be Travis Scott’s mass-casualty event to bear. Saying that Astroworld is going to be Scott’s Altamont sounds harsh — but, really, that might be a best-case scenario...
MUSIC
Popculture

Engelbert Humperdinck Struck With Serious Illness

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck has been forced to cancel his upcoming concerts in the U.K. after he was struck with a serious viral infection that left him "completely incapacitated." The 85-year-old said he hopes to reschedule the shows for next year. Humperdinck, whose real name is Arnold George Dorsey, has sold over 140 million records worldwide and is best known for a string of hits in the 1960s and 1970s on both sides of the Atlantic.
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Kingwood Chorale, orchestra premiere new Requiem

The Kingwood Chorale and Chamber Orchestra will take the stage for the first time following the pandemic to premiere “Requiem,” a musical composition by Houston composer John Crabtree, and Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War.”. The performance is set for Saturday, November 20, 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Houston’s cutting-edge Catastrophic Theatre tentatively returns to live performance

Catastrophic Theatres, reliably one of Houston’s homes for avant-garde and experimental performances, will finally be hosting indoor shows once again. As their inaugural offering, they’ve picked Sarah Kane’s “4.48 Psychosis,” opening Nov. 19. “It is exhilarating, I have to say,” says operations manager Marianthe Perce. “We’re very thrilled about. We...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy