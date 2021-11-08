Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots won their third straight game in fairly dominant fashion on Sunday, with the defense completely shutting down Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers for a 24-6 victory. This is the team’s first three-game winning streak since the middle of the 2019 season. The Patriots remain undefeated on the road, improving to 4-0 away from Gillette Stadium, and are now 5-4 on the season. That 5-4 record has them just half-a-game behind the Bills in the AFC East, after Buffalo was stunned for a 9-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. Week 9 wasn’t the prettiest of games for...

