Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGo inside the Patriots locker room following their 24-6 week...

FanSided

Was former Carolina Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater right all along?

Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
NFL
FanBuzz

Julius Peppers Was a Freak of Nature in the NFL, But Where is He Now?

After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Announce They’ve Released Veteran Running Back

The Carolina Panthers activated Christian McCaffrey off the injured reserve late last week, meaning they had one too many running backs by Monday morning. They’ve made a significant roster move, as a result. The Panthers announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve released veteran running back Royce Freeman. That least McCaffrey,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers CB Stephon Gilmore drops truth bomb on ugly situation with Patriots before trade

Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore has a lot of things to settle with his former team, the New England Patriots, when they meet on Week 9 this Sunday. Of course he’ll be more than motivated to show the Patriots that they made a mistake trading him–saying earlier that he has “a lot extra” motivation heading to the contest. But more than that, he’ll be ready to remind them how poorly they treated him and handled his injury.
NFL
USA Today

The best photos from Patriots' Week 9 win against the Panthers

The New England Patriots improved their win streak to three, while remaining undefeated on the road following a 24-6 win against the Carolina Panthers. Once again, the running back crew set the tone and the defense made strides to become the dominant group they appear to be on paper. Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden were the most explosive offensive players the Patriots had.
NFL
worcdailynews.com

Patriots Beat Panthers 24-6 For Third Straight Win

The Patriots Sunday, claimed their third straight win beating the Carolina Panthers 24-6. It is the 5th win this season for the Patriots as rookie QB, Mac Jones is starting to show just how much grit he truly has. In the second quarter is when the Patriots came to life...
NFL
CBS Boston

Ups And Downs: Patriots Defense Dominates While Offense Runs Wild In Win Over Panthers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots won their third straight game in fairly dominant fashion on Sunday, with the defense completely shutting down Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers for a 24-6 victory. This is the team’s first three-game winning streak since the middle of the 2019 season. The Patriots remain undefeated on the road, improving to 4-0 away from Gillette Stadium, and are now 5-4 on the season. That 5-4 record has them just half-a-game behind the Bills in the AFC East, after Buffalo was stunned for a 9-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. Week 9 wasn’t the prettiest of games for...
NFL
Island Packet Online

Who will win between Panthers and Patriots? Our panel of Observer experts weighs in

The Charlotte Observer begins a new feature this week as we compile predictions from the four staff members who cover the Carolina Panthers most closely: two beat writers, one sports columnist and the sports editor who supervises them all. Although some of these folks were already picking the Panthers’ game every week on various platforms, from now on you will find those picks in one place for ease of comparison.
NFL
CBS Boston

J.C. Jackson Records First Career Pick-Six In Patriots’ Win Over Panthers: ‘I Need To Get More Of Those’

BOSON (CBS) — Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers were going to score a touchdown against the Patriots defense on Sunday, Sam Darnold did what Sam Darnold does best — and J.C. Jackson did what J.C. Jackson does best. With the Panthers at the New England 20 and facing a second-and-11, Darnold scrambled as he felt pressure from the New England defense. He threw a terrible overthrow to tight end Ian Thomas, which ended in the hands of Jackson. The Patriots cornerback took care of the rest, returning the interception 88 yards to the house for a pick-six. The score...
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots-Panthers takeaways: Dominant defense extends Pats' win streak

The New England Patriots keep finding ways to win. The Patriots extended their win streak to a season-high three games with a 24-6 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Sunday afternoon's Week 9 matchup at Bank of America Stadium. New England's defense was the pivotal factor in the outcome. In...
NFL

