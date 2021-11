Open enrollment in Kentucky’s health insurance marketplace began this week but residents will only have a short time in which to make their plan selections through Kynect. In order for coverage to start on January 1, 2022, they will have to enroll by Dec. 15. Anyone who misses that deadline can enroll from Dec. 16 through Jan. 15 but will not be able to start coverage until Feb. 1, 2022.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO