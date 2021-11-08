CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need "life-saving" aid

By EDITH M. LEDERER
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

UN says Ethiopia detains some 70 drivers who deliver aid

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopian authorities have arrested and detained some 70 aid-delivering truck drivers contracted to the United Nations and other groups in the past week, the U.N. said Wednesday, beginning when the government declared a state of emergency amid the country’s escalating war and growing famine. It is...
UNITED NATIONS
houstonmirror.com

UN Under-Secretary seeks 385 million USD to fund Myanmar humanitarian response

New York [US], November 9 (ANI): UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths has urged the international community to fund the humanitarian response for Myanmar by providing 385 million dollars amid the deteriorating situation in the country. The humanitarian situation in Myanmar is deteriorating. Across the...
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
US News and World Report

U.N. Aid Chief Says Myanmar Deteriorating, Security Council Meets

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar was deteriorating with more than 3 million people in need of life-saving aid due to a growing conflict and failing economy. The U.N. Security Council also met behind closed-doors on Monday to...
POLITICS
UN News Centre

Myanmar: 3 million in need of humanitarian aid, ‘world is watching’ UN relief chief warns generals

Growing conflict, insecurity, COVID-19, and a failing economy, has rendered some three million Burmese in in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance across Myanmar, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator said on Monday. “The humanitarian situation in Myanmar is deteriorating”, Martin Griffiths said in a statement, adding that “without an end to...
WORLD
International Business Times

US Journalist Jailed In Myanmar 'Cared A Lot About Truth': Colleague

An American journalist jailed for 11 years by Myanmar's junta is humble, positive and inspired by George Orwell's writings against authoritarianism, his colleague told AFP, as he faces a second trial for sedition and terrorism. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government in...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

US journalist detained in Myanmar released

A US journalist imprisoned in Myanmar since May was released and deported on Monday, a day before he was due to face terror and sedition charges that could have jailed him for life. The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent, which has killed more than 1,200 people according to a local monitoring group. Danny Fenster had been working at local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year and was arrested as he headed home to see his family in May. He was jailed for 11 years last week for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules and had been due to appear in court on Tuesday to face sedition and terror charges -- which could have seen him jailed for life.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Myanmar#Military Government#Military Forces#Rohingya People#Ap#U N#Parliament#The U N Security Council
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
AFP

China donates 500,000 more vaccine doses to Syria

China donated 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine on Sunday to war-torn Syria, which has one of the world's lowest inoculation rates and what the UN called an alarming rise in cases. The rebel-held Idlib region of northwest Syria, which has recorded more than 90,000 cases, including 2,000 deaths, says it has received almost 690,000 vaccine doses under Covax and inoculated 77,000 people.
CHARITIES
Business Insider

I'm an evangelical pastor, and I biked 1,600 miles along the US-Mexico border. The only border crisis is America's disgusting treatment of migrants.

I biked 1,600 miles along the southern border and spoke with residents, immigrants, and border patrol. The narrative politicians and the media have spread about a crisis for border communities is false. The only crisis at the border is how the US is treating immigrants and asylum seekers. Doug Pagitt...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Al Jazeera TV chief in Sudan held, six killed in protests

Sudanese security forces have arrested the bureau chief of Qatari-based Al Jazeera TV, the network said Sunday, a day after the latest crackdown on anti-coup protesters left at least six dead. "Security forces raided the house of Al-Musalami al-Kabbashi, the Al Jazeera bureau chief in Sudan, and detained him," the network said on Twitter without elaborating.
PROTESTS
AFP

US says Syria airstrike investigated by NY Times 'legitimate'

The US Central Command said Sunday that a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria was "legitimate," after a New York Times investigation said the military had concealed the death of dozens of non-combatants. The newspaper published the results of its investigation on Saturday saying a US special task force operating in Syria -- sometimes leaving its military partners in the dark to preserve secrecy -- dropped three bombs on a cluster of civilians near the Islamic State group bastion of Baghouz, killing 70 people, mainly women and children. The report says a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" but that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike." Drawing from confidential documents, interviews with personnel directly involved and officials with top security clearance, The New York Times found that the strike "was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the war against the Islamic State," albeit never publicly acknowledged by the US military.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy