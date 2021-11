The friendly, furry folks who brighten up every sports event have their day in the spotlight at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, IN with the yearly induction of the most iconic mascots in the world. Al Spajer and Michele Gustin join John Landecker to share the latest additions to the ranks of great mascots and the long list of family friendly activities you can participate in at the hall.

WHITING, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO