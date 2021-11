Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (knee, IR) is expected to be activated for Monday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said over the weekend there was "a really good chance" that Montgomery would be activated for Monday night's game, but it still remains to be seen what his workload will look like. The Bears are on their bye next week, so they may just want to ease Montgomery back into the mix to see how he looks. Khalil Herbert has filled in as the Bears' lead back over the last four games with Montgomery sidelined.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO