Letters to the editor: federal debt, gun laws, dam breaching and supplemental levies

Idaho Statesman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur federal government is debating whether to approve $5 trillion or only $3 trillion in new spending. That’s an astronomical amount of money, and they’re discussing it as if it were nothing. If we were to line up $100 bills, end to end, $3 trillion dollars would reach 2.9 million miles....

www.idahostatesman.com

wschronicle.com

Letters to the Editor

How should your tax dollars be spent? Surely this is a question every North Carolinian ought to be able to answer. Right now, while Governor Cooper and the N.C. General Assembly are negotiating our state budget, there are $7.2 billion in state coffers. So far, draft budgets have not included Medicaid expansion. N.C. is one of only 12 states that have not expanded Medicaid. Federal incentives would allow us to expand our state health safety net with no additional expenditures this year. After that, the federal government will cover 90% of our state’s Medicaid expansion costs in perpetuity.
POLITICS
Daily Camera

Letters to the editor: Donna Miers; gun violence; political speech and lawmakers; abortion

David Stewart: Donna Miers: Her letter was perplexing. Board of Education Member Donna Miers’ comments in a letter to the editor (Nov. 5) left many members of the Boulder Valley Education Association perplexed. Donna was a long-time member of BVEA, or “the union” as she now refers to us, and received all the benefits of membership. Donna certainly didn’t question the validity of our candidate endorsements when her husband received our backing. She also sought BVEA’s endorsement when she ran for school board, but our small donor committee elected to endorse her opponent. Whether this is sour grapes or not, people can decide for themselves.
BOULDER, CO
Idaho Statesman

Idaho legislators return to consider bills on COVID-19 vaccines. Here’s what to expect

The Idaho Legislature will return to session Monday with a long list of bills to consider around COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The House must reconvene before the end of the year because of its vote in May to recess, rather than end, its regular legislative session. Because they are reconvening, state representatives also must tend to an ethics recommendation to censure a North Idaho lawmaker.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Way too easy for Idaho Legislature to skirt the Constitution, come back into session

Monday’s reconvened session of the Idaho Legislature sets a terrible precedent for a year-round Legislature and upsets the system of checks and balances with the executive branch envisioned in the Idaho Constitution. Not to mention that it’s completely unnecessary. You might recall that the Idaho Legislature in May went into...
POLITICS
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Quick thought on new Texas abortion law

You're assuming it actually prevents abortion. The only thing proven is; your parents weren't successful at it. @therealsageofairfieldNovember 07, 2021 - 10:24 am. The co-ordinated brain activity required for consciousness does not occur in the fetus until 24-25 weeks of pregnancy. But I bet, Barbara, you can’t remember back that far.
TEXAS STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Letters to the editor: To get democracy back, pass a voting rights law

We have lost our democracy. The Jan. 6 insurrection was simply a validation of our “failed democracy” status. One of our two main political parties has spent the last 40 years legislating the concentration of wealth and power at the top. Simultaneously, they led a brilliant, grassroots political take-over from the bottom up, securing power at municipal, county, and state-level executive, legislative and judicial positions across the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Wants IRS to Spy on Americans & Their Bank Accounts. Here’s WHY?

Some problems have incited abuse, like the Democrats’ latest offer enabling the IRS to follow Americans’ bank accounts. Their plan would need banks to record transactional data to the IRS on personal bank accounts. We listen regarding it from our constituents daily promptly – they’re afraid, and properly so. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY

