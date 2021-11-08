CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

Tow company owner killed while working, towing on I-80

By Bill Shannon
 6 days ago

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The owner of Valley Truck and Trailer in State College was killed Saturday on the side of I-80 when another car left the roadway and crashed into him.

James ‘Jim’ Corl was on the side of I-80 in Clinton County to remove a disabled tractor-trailer around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. Another driver left the roadway and crashed into the back of Corl’s truck. He was standing outside of the truck at the time and was killed.

The car caught fire and the driver was pulled out by bystanders. They were taken to Lock Haven Hospital for treatment.

Corl has also served the Alpha Fire Company in a variety of ways over the past few decades, most recently as an Active Type IV (Support) member, the company said in their Facebook message.

The Boalsburg Fire Company said that Jim was well known and will be missed by many.

Pennsylvania’s Move Over Law requires drivers approaching emergency response areas who are unable to safely merge into a lane farther away from the response area to “pass the emergency response area at a speed of no more than 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit and reasonable for safely passing.”

