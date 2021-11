PSEG and Ørsted have submitted several joint proposals for offshore wind transmission projects in New Jersey, the companies announced. The companies call the group of proposals "Costal Wind Link," which would support New Jersey's offshore wind goal of 3.5 GW by 2030 and 7.5 GW by 2035. The proposals were submitted into the PJM State Agreement Approach Proposal Window.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 DAYS AGO