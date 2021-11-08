CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

This Unexpected Paint Color Is the Perfect Backdrop for a Gallery Wall, According to an HGTV Expert

By Alexandra Frost
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBathrooms are the go-to place for designers and DIYers alike to get creative. It’s a small space with huge potential, and it’s a good room to test out some riskier design options. Speaking of, HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane recently revealed in an Instagram post that she discovered through...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

The 4 Best Colors to Paint Your Shutters, According to Real Estate Agents

Surely every Apartment Therapy reader has heard of the fabulous designer Duarto Feliz… of “The First Wives Club” fame. As the film’s three heroines (depicted by the iconic trio Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton) attempt to escape from a high rise via window washing scaffolding, Feliz distracts the unsuspecting owners with this tried and true fact: “Windows are the eyes of a room… the valance is our eyebrows.” But where does that leave shutters?
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Couple Converts School Bus Into A Stunning Dream House On Wheels

How would you like to own your dream house and take it with you if you decided to move to another city? This is now possible thanks to the multitude of DIY projects about how to transform an RV or school busses into homes. Robbie and Priscilla are an Orlando-based...
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

Spray-Painted Mums Make Gorgeous Christmas Decorations—Here’s How

Mums—aka chrysanthemums—are the flowers of fall. Unfortunately, the display of reds, oranges, golds and deep purples won’t last all season. According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the blooms form and then wither within several weeks. Then you’re left with a pot of dried-up, wilted flowers and branches. Not the kind of floral arrangement you’d want on your front porch to greet guests, but don’t toss them out yet.
HOME & GARDEN
inregister.com

Paris Hilton’s Hollywood Hills home is a collection of contrasts

Paris Hilton, the American media personality, model and businesswoman, may be known in pop culture for various reality shows that sprung catchphrases like “that’s hot” and “sliving” (aka slaying and living your best life), but the heiress stems from dignified stock as the granddaughter of Conrad Hilton (that’s right, of Hilton Hotels and Resorts). You likely got a glimpse of her new home on her Netflix hit Cooking with Paris, but Hilton’s former $4.8 million mansion in Hollywood Hills definitely lives up to its owner’s sparkle and charm.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Hgtv#Interior Design
Distractify

There Are Hidden Meanings Behind Porch Light Colors — What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

You can thank Walmart for this one. In 2013, the global retailer launched the "Greenlight a Vet" campaign that helps to find jobs for honorably discharged military servicewomen and men upon returning home. Walmart encouraged folks to change the color of their porch lights to green in order to raise awareness for the initiative while simultaneously thanking soldiers for the sacrifices they made.
HOME & GARDEN
bravotv.com

Kathy Hilton Shows Off the Gorgeously Updated Backyard at Her Bel-Air Home

Kathy Hilton's famous backyard — which inspired the set of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion — just got a major upgrade. The Bel-Air homeowner partnered up with her designer Mike Moser of The Eye Agency and Amazon Home to transform her yard into a glam-but-comfy gathering space for friends and family, and the results are epic.
HOME & GARDEN
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

How to Decorate a Living Room: 12 Expert Interior Design Tips

In every home, whether it be an apartment or a house, the living room tends to be a place that's used for more than one purpose. As a result, figuring out how to decorate this multifunctional space can be a bit tricky. Starting with the floor plan, a thoughtful layout should flow well and shouldn't feel overcrowded. Once that's squared away, you can get to the fun part: decorating. But don't be fooled: Sprucing up your living room can be quite daunting. There are a lot of things to think about, after all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Instagram
Tampa Bay Times

HGTV is lies: Tales from pandemic home renovation

Here’s one vexing moment in the coronavirus milieu. Many of us, stuck in our homes for unnatural stretches, looked up and went: Ew. Ew! This home is Ew!. The next step was to open Realtor.com, then realize that Tampa Bay’s real estate market had turned into an H.P. Lovecraft monster that feeds on innocent children. The next step was “fixing up the place.”
TV & VIDEOS
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

10 Ways To Decorate Your Fireplace for Christmas

Turn your living room into a sparkling holiday haven with these creative Christmas fireplace décor ideas from Instagram. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
12tomatoes.com

Man Builds An Entire House Out Of Wooden Pallets

Sergey Lesnoy and his friend Tyson are the industrious type, that is for sure. Once you have had the chance to see the results of their handiwork, you won’t be able to believe what they have pulled off. These two men managed to find some wooden pallets and make magic...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
DoYouRemember?

Man’s 500-Year-Old Home Hides Secret Passage Behind Bookshelf

It’s like something straight out of a mystery or thriller, and exactly the excitement a homeowner would hope for owning a house that’s 500 years old. Freddy Goodall’s family bought a piece of Sussex property some 30 years ago and renovated it. But there was no accounting for the surprises the house cleverly hid, like the secret passage behind a bookshelf, and so much more.
HOME & GARDEN
SFGate

'Love It or List It' Spots One Thing in Your Kitchen That Can Sink a Home Sale

On HGTV's "Love It or List It," real estate agent David Visentin tries to find a new house for his clients, while designer Hilary Farr works hard to renovate their home and persuade them to stay. Yet on the latest episode, Farr is challenged by homeowners with a mile-long list of complaints about their property, prompting Farr to complain, "Young modern couples want it all!"
TV & VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

10 Luxe Pottery Barn Finds That Look Expensive but Are Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to attainable luxury, no one does it better than Pottery Barn. The storied brand is masterful at creating products that help homeowners achieve design that is on-trend yet timeless, affordable yet durable, unique yet accessible.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy