U.S. Politics

Randal Quarles to leave the Fed in December, opening door for Biden to further reshape central bank

By Megan Henney
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Governor Randal Quarles announced Monday that he is stepping down from his post in December, leaving an additional seat open that will allow President Biden to further reshape the U.S. central bank. Quarles' role as vice chair for supervision expired in October, but his actual term on...

