CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Design

This Is the Most Creative Item I’ve Ever Framed as Art, and You Can Find Versions of It in Museum Gift Shops or Thrifting

By Sarah Lyon
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love good shut-eye. Sleep? Yeah, I need approximately nine hours of it each night. Naps? If there’s time for one, count me in. So when I...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGN TV

$5 thrift shop buy worth $15,000

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – A trip to the thrift shop brought one person a 3,000% return on investment. They bought a vase for $5 which, after an expert examined it, ended up being worth about $15,000. The expert determined it was a rare work of art, Loetz “Argus” glass, and designed by a famous Austrian. Heritage Auctions is putting the work up for bid on October 28th. Talk about a lucky find.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

10 Luxe Pottery Barn Finds That Look Expensive but Are Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to attainable luxury, no one does it better than Pottery Barn. The storied brand is masterful at creating products that help homeowners achieve design that is on-trend yet timeless, affordable yet durable, unique yet accessible.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Museum Gift Shops#The Hillwood Estate
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Black Friday Rug Sale is Full of Stylish Finds as Low as $70

Brownhills Area Rug, 5' x 7'6" Available in a range of sizes (from “perfect for near the kitchen sink” to “massive dining room statement piece”), this lightweight, handwoven rug incorporates a perfect bohemian-chic element into your space while being easy to clean and comfortable to walk on. It’s great in airy rooms, kitchens, bathrooms, and patios in particular, though no one is stopping you from making it the focal point of any room. It’s that pretty.
SHOPPING
countryliving.com

15 Christmas door wreaths for a dazzling display

Nothing feels more festive than Christmas door wreaths. From pre-lit artificial wreaths you can reuse every year, to fresh foliage wreaths, there are heaps of beautiful styles to help you create a dazzling display. While wreaths are predominately placed on doors over the holidays, they can also be used inside the home as table centrepieces or placed above the fireplace.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

One of Our Favorite Cutlery Brands Just Launched a Beautiful Limited-Edition Knife

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As one of the oldest knife manufacturers in the world, you can bet that Zwilling knows a thing or two about what makes for the best blades in the business. There’s a reason that we ranked the Zwilling Pro Le Blanc 8-Inch Chef’s Knife as our favorite heavy-duty option on our list of the best chef’s knives or that Kitchn’s deputy food director loves the Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro 2-Piece Chef’s Set for everyday use. If you’re a longtime fan of the German kitchen brand like us, then get excited, because we have news about an expertly crafted limited-edition chef’s knife to celebrate their 290th anniversary.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Design
Apartment Therapy

This Unexpected Paint Color Is the Perfect Backdrop for a Gallery Wall, According to an HGTV Expert

Bathrooms are the go-to place for designers and DIYers alike to get creative. It’s a small space with huge potential, and it’s a good room to test out some riskier design options. Speaking of, HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane recently revealed in an Instagram post that she discovered through a bathroom redesign the best paint color to serve as a gallery wall backdrop: black.
HOME & GARDEN
Thrillist

Great Gifts Under $100 for Anyone on Your List

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Every year around the holidays, there are bound to be some...
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

Target Just Dropped Their Limited-Edition LEGO Collection Lookbook, and It’s a Toy- and Joy-Lover’s Paradise

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have a LEGO lover in your life — or you can’t get enough brick-building or Lego-adjacent merchandise yourself — then today might feel like the holidays came a little early. That’s because Target released the official lookbook for their limited-edition LEGO Collection, which includes nearly 300 items across the categories of home decor, pet products, apparel, accessories, and, of course, toys and gifts. Cheery, bold colors and brick-inspired patterns tie each of the pieces together, and in terms of inclusivity, the collection features a wide range of sizes for clothing as well as adaptive and sensory-friendly offerings for kids and babies.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

These HGTV Expert-Approved Mirrored Subway Tiles Are Far from Boring

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s hard to imagine being surprised by subway tiles at this point in the game. Classic subway tiles have been around the block once or twice. There’s bright white for the traditionalists, luxe emerald green for an elevated pub feel, even black tiled themes for those who prefer a moodier backdrop. In any case, surely it’s all been done before. That’s why it’s such a pleasant shock to see subway tiles in a fresh way, as shown by HGTV expert Breegan Jane in a recent Instagram post.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Family’s 184-Year-Old House Is Rustic Modern Colonial Farmhouse Style Perfection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. November is Family Month on Apartment Therapy! We’re sharing stories all month about families — whether that’s partners, kids, roommates, parents, pets, or plants — from improving your daily relationships or going home for the holidays. Head over here to see them all!
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

A 375-Square-Foot Dutch Studio Has Cool Architecture and a Very Cute Bed Nook

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My house was built in 1909, and my landlord has completely renovated it in the original style. This is visible from the ornamental work on the ceiling to the light switches. I’m a big fan of this architectural style, and that was the main reason I fell in love with this house. When I moved in, I tried to make it a bit more contemporary with the use of modern artworks and colorful furniture.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This Cheerful Kitchen Redo Features a Super Unexpected Color Combo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Kitchens are one of the most costly spaces at home to renovate, since full-on kitchen redos involve plumbing, wiring, tiling, and more. But you don’t have to shell out major cash to make a major impact. In her kitchen redo, Martin Atwell (@rabbitt_ranch) shows you how it’s done.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Single Best Piece of Design Advice, No Matter Your Design Style

Styling a room is a lot like styling an outfit: Start with a neutral foundation, then layer on moods, colors, and textures for a look that’s part trendy, part timeless. No one exemplifies this approach better than designer (and very snappy dresser!) David Quarles IV. With his flair for rich colors, mesmerizing patterns, and unabashed maximalism, there’s a reason that David’s looks always radiate good vibes — he believes in designing according to what makes you feel whole and happy.
INTERIOR DESIGN
10 Tampa Bay

Thrift shops can be the perfect place to find that unique holiday gift

BRADENTON, Fla. — Younger generations are smashing the stigma that's long been associated with buying things second-hand. The resale clothing market is worth $36 billion and it is expected to leap to $77 billion by 2025. The retail analytics firm, GlobalData, and the online thrift store, ThredUp, report that secondhand clothing is growing 11 times the rate of the new retail clothing sector.
BRADENTON, FL
Apartment Therapy

A Small Denver Rental Shows How Chic Layering Calming Neutrals Can Be

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Name: Erin Miles, boyfriend, Alex, and our dog named Duck. We lived in a cute white stucco home that was built in 1939 with really unique Spanish-style architectural features that we fell in love with. We love the built-in arch shelving in a few of the bedrooms; they add a beautifully unique touch to the space. We love relaxing in our living room, cooking new recipes in our kitchen, and I personally love styling the space over and over!
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy