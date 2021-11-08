Latest COVID-19 Statistics for McDonough and Schuyler Counties

As of 4pm, Ravalli County Public Health is reporting 117 active cases. Public Health has seen a steady decline of reported positive cases in the last few weeks. One reason could be the availability of home testing kits which are available at many pharmacies. Public Health would like residents to be aware that positive results from a home test kit should be reported to local health departments. While this is not a mandate, Public Health has received requests from residents to provide isolation or release of isolation letters to provide work or schools. Public Health cannot accommodate those requests without reporting of the illness. Ravalli County has two options for residents to report positive results.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO