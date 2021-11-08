Vaccine clinic for kids being held at Springfield Science Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinics are being held at the Springfield Science Museum on the weekends.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Karen Fisk at The Springfield Museums, the pop-up vaccination clinic for kids ages 5 to 11-years old is being held on November 13th and 14th and November 20th and 21st; with second-dose clinics December 4th and 5th and December 11th and 12th. The event is free and open to the public located at 21 Edwards Street in Springfield.

November 13: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 14: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 20: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

November 21: 1 a.m. – 5 p.m.

December 4: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

December 5: 11 a.m. – 5p.m.

December 11: 10 a.m. – 5p.m.

December 12: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“The Springfield Museums are thrilled to be part of the effort to help children receive vaccinations to protect them and their families from COVID-19,” said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Springfield Museums.

Appointments can be made at Color Health’s website . The clinic is also offering low-sensory vaccinations for children with disabilities.

