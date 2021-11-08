PVTA electric bus to begin operating at UMass Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A new all-electric bus from PVTA will be operating at UMass Amherst beginning in December.

According to a news release sent to 22News from UMass, the 40-foot New Flyer XE bus from PVTA will be operated by UMass Transit and will be charged in the UMass Transit garage. It ranges approximately 230 miles. Funds from the Volkswagen court settlement was used to purchase the $919,721 electric bus.

“This is the first delivery of the next generation of buses that will serve UMass and the Five Colleges,” Glenn Barrington, transportation manager at UMass Transit said. “We are receiving one this year and two in 2022 from PVTA.”

PVTA replaced four buses for UMass, one of them the new electric bus, and will receive two more all-electric buses next year. The new electric bus was delivered to the campus last week.

“Transitioning to alternative fuels demonstrates the PVTA’s commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and improving air quality in the Pioneer Valley region,” said Sandra Sheehan, administrator of PVTA. “This new bus brings our total alternative fuels fleet to 15 buses throughout the Pioneer Valley.”

