Morgantown man arrested for marijuana and mushrooms

By WBOY 12 News Staff
 6 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Morgantown man has been charged after officers found marijuana and mushrooms during a traffic stop.

On Nov. 7, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were on University Avenue when they performed a traffic stop on a vehicle, according to a criminal complaint.

Matthew Daniel

Officers then performed a probable cause search of the vehicle, driven by Matthew Daniel, 19, of Morgantown, “due to the odor of … marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” officers said.

During the search, officers found a black bag that contained “two plastic bags that contained a green leafy substance” and another bag containing “intoxicating mushrooms,” as well as a set of digital scales, according to the complaint.

Officers also stated that Daniel had “a large amount of U.S. currency on his person,” as well as a “confirmed stolen firearm” which was found during an initial officer safety pat down search, officers said.

Daniel has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.

