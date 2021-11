If you’ve ever lent a friend money and then faced the challenge of asking for it back some time later, you know how awkward that interaction can be. While digital apps like Venmo and Cash App have made it easier to pay someone back in the moment, there’s still the emotional matter of sending the request — because in reality, money can be a difficult conversation to have with anyone, let alone friends.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO