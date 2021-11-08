CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, GA

Pastor tackles gunman, saves parishioners during church service

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Pastor tackles gunman FILE PHOTO: A pastor tackled a man who pulled out a gun during a service in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, — A pastor saved his whole congregation during a service on Sunday.

Police said a man started waving and pointing a gun during the service at Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church as several people were praying at the church’s altar, The Associated Press reported.

The man, identified by police as Dezire Baganda, 26, was sitting at the front of the church when he pulled out a gun, NBC News reported.

Dezire Baganda is accused of pulling out a gun during a church service in Nashville.

Baganda told everyone to get up.

But Pastor Ezekiel Ndikumana tackled Baganda and members of the church disarmed the man and held him down until Metro Nashville police arrived.

“He wanted to kill. That’s what first came to my mind,” Ndikumana told WKRN through a translator.

Police said that Baganda had attended services at the church in the past, but was not a member.

The gunman was charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault, the AP reported.

ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

