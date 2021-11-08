CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken urges Egypt rights progress in high-level talks

By Alex Brandon
AFP
AFP
 6 days ago
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken looks on as Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry speaks during the US-Egypt strategic dialogue at the State Department /POOL/AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday urged Egypt to make "tangible and lasting improvements" on human rights as he held wide-ranging talks with the historic ally.

Blinken welcomed Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to Washington for a two-day strategic dialogue, after President Joe Biden conditioned part of US aid on efforts over human rights.

Blinken called for progress on pre-trial detentions, media freedom and other areas "not because the United States is asking" but because "it's in the interest of the Egyptian people."

"Making tangible and lasting improvements on human rights is also essential to strengthening our bilateral relationship and the United States will continue to support those efforts however we can," Blinken said.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, then the army chief, seized power in 2014 and has launched a sweeping crackdown on dissent, with rights groups estimating that Egypt holds about 60,000 political prisoners.

Pre-trial detention can last up to two years under Egyptian law, but detainees are often kept waiting behind bars for longer.

Meeting with Blinken, Shoukry called human rights "an evolutionary progress" that is "unique to each country" and reflects "developmental realities, religious background and cultural characteristics."

In likely a veiled reference to political turmoil inside the United States, Shoukry said: "If there is a lesson to be learned from events in recent years, it is that there is a constant need for mutual introspection regarding the challenges faced by our respective societies."

Sisi enjoyed a warm relationship with former president Donald Trump, who reportedly dubbed him "my favorite dictator," but Biden took office with a vow to take a firmer line on human rights.

Sisi, however, quickly demonstrated his usefulness to the Biden administration with Egypt's diplomacy to end a war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in May.

But last week, Egypt was notably absent as the United States led a statement with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urging Sudan's military leaders to restore the civilian government after a takeover.

Blinken sought to encourage a united front on Sudan, saying that "the United States and Egypt have a shared interest in getting the country's democratic transition back on track."

