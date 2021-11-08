CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Nursing Homes, 86.9% Of Staffers Are Fully Vaccinated, But A Handful Of Facilities Are Still Lagging

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While 86.9% of workers in nursing home across the state are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, there are still a handful of facilities where fewer than two-thirds of workers have received at least one shot, according to data released Monday by the Maryland Department of Health.

Dennett Road Manor in Garrett County and Chesapeake Woods Center in Dorchester County are just over the 50% mark, although 92% of residents at both facilities are fully vaccinated, according to the data.

Cumberland Healthcare Center in Allegany County is also under the 60% threshold, at 55%.

Three other nursing homes have 64% of staffers with at least one dose or fewer.

Across the state, 88.5% of the state’s 20,835 nursing home residents and 86.9% of the 33,988 staffers at those facilities are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the data.

In the general population, 86.9% of Marylanders age 18 and older have received at least one dose, according to state data from Monday morning.

Baltimore City is home to five nursing homes where fewer than 70% of residents are fully vaccinated against the virus: Future Care Charles Village (60%), The Nursing and Rehab Center at Stadium Place (62.5%), Future Care Sandtown-Winchester (69%), Future Care Cold Spring (69%) and Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor (69.2%).

LaPlata Center in Charles County, Future Care Capital Region in Prince George’s County and Manor Care Health Services – Ruxton in Baltimore County are the only three other nursing homes below the 70% mark for fully vaccinating residents, according to the data.

In September, the state mandated hospital and nursing home staffers get the vaccine or submit to regular testing for COVID-19. Facilities that do not comply or do not report their staff vaccination data will be subject to increased fines, civil penalties and enforcement actions.

Below is the list of the bottom 10 nursing home and congregate facilities ranked by percentage of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:

  1. Dennett Road Manor 51%
    Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods 51%
  2. Cumberland Healthcare Center 55%
  3. Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health 62%
  4. Complete Care at Corsica Hills 64%
    Future Care Cold Spring 64%
  5. Coffman Nursing Home 65%
  6. Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus 69%
  7. Snow Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 70%
    Hagerstown Healthcare Center 70%
  8. Autumn Lake Healthcare at Pikesville 71%
    Anchorage Healthcare Center 71%
    Sterling Care at Frostburg Village 71%
  9. Williamsport Nursing Home 72%
  10. Vindobona Nursing and Rehabilitation Center 73%
    Autumn Lake Healthcare at Glade Valley 73%

