When Are Rudolph & Frosty On TV? Here’s The 2021 CBS Holiday Special Schedule

BOSTON (CBS) — The holidays are upon us – and ’tis the season for festive TV programs that the whole family can enjoy. CBS has just released its schedule of original movies and specials.

There’s familiar favorites “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman” on the calendar — plus new concert specials featuring Adele, Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett.

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on WBZ-TV below. Many will also be available to watch on Paramount+

Sunday, November 14, 2021

Adele One Night Only

8:30 p.m.

*****

Monday, November 22, 2021

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

*****

Thursday, November 25, 2021

Thanksgiving Day Parade

9 a.m.

*****

Friday, November 26, 2021

Frosty The Snowman

8 p.m.

Frosty Returns

8:30 p.m.

*****

Saturday, November 27, 2021

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire

8 p.m.

Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe

8:30 p.m.

The Story Of Santa Claus

9 p.m.

*****

Sunday, November 28, 2021

One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga

8 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 5, 2021

The 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove

9:30 p.m.

*****

Saturday, December11, 2021

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer

8 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman

9 p.m.

Frosty Returns

9:30 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 12, 2021

A Christmas Proposal

8:30 p.m.

*****

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Christmas Takes Flight

8 p.m.

*****

Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The Price Is Right At Night

8 p.m.

The 44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors

9 p.m.

*****

Friday, December 24, 2021

A Holly Dolly Christmas

8 p.m.

Kenny Rogers: All In For The Gambler

9 p.m.

*****

Friday, December 31, 2021

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

8 p.m.