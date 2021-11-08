This Day in Phillies History: November 8

This day in Philadelphia Phillies history features the end of the "Blue Laws" and return of Sunday baseball!

Today's day in Philadelphia Phillies history starts in 1933. The City of Philadelphia had what was called the Blue Laws that prohibited organized sport to be played in the city on Sundays.

It wasn't until the team challenged the laws that a referendum was brought forth for voters. Finally, in 1933 the Blue Laws in the city were overturned and baseball was once again able to be played on Sundays beginnings in the 1934 season.

Moving on to 1950, manager Eddie Sawyer was named the NL Manager of the Year. The Phillies won the NL pennant that season and Sawyer oversaw what has become known as the "Whiz Kids" that season.

Philadelphia would ultimately lose to the New York Yankees in the World Series during the 1950 season. However, Sawyer was more than deserving of the award as he led his team to one of the better finishes in franchise history.

Finally, in 2006, Ryan Howard won the MVP award for the MLB Japan All-Star Series which sees an All-Star team from MLB and the Nippon Professional Baseball league square off.

In five games, Howard hit .558 with four home runs and eight RBI.

