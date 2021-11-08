CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

This Day in Phillies History: November 8

By Kade Kistner
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bpfuy_0cqEQtog00

This day in Philadelphia Phillies history features the end of the "Blue Laws" and return of Sunday baseball!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Today's day in Philadelphia Phillies history starts in 1933. The City of Philadelphia had what was called the Blue Laws that prohibited organized sport to be played in the city on Sundays.

It wasn't until the team challenged the laws that a referendum was brought forth for voters. Finally, in 1933 the Blue Laws in the city were overturned and baseball was once again able to be played on Sundays beginnings in the 1934 season.

Moving on to 1950, manager Eddie Sawyer was named the NL Manager of the Year. The Phillies won the NL pennant that season and Sawyer oversaw what has become known as the "Whiz Kids" that season.

Philadelphia would ultimately lose to the New York Yankees in the World Series during the 1950 season. However, Sawyer was more than deserving of the award as he led his team to one of the better finishes in franchise history.

Finally, in 2006, Ryan Howard won the MVP award for the MLB Japan All-Star Series which sees an All-Star team from MLB and the Nippon Professional Baseball league square off.

In five games, Howard hit .558 with four home runs and eight RBI.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies :

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

This Phillies-Yankees trade proposal is absurd

Could the Phillies trade Aaron Nola to the Yankees for Joey Gallo?. Buckle up, Phillies fans, because the offseason just went from zero to sixty with this outrageous trade proposal. On Monday morning, NJ.com suggested that the New York Yankees should send Joey Gallo to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange...
MLB
FanSided

3 Free agents the Philadelphia Phillies should be afraid to acquire

After their first winning season since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are expected to make moves this offseason. They absolutely should; every year that they don’t go all in is a year wasted on Bryce Harper‘s mega-contract. But when the Phillies decide to go shopping, they should not throw caution to...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies begin offseason roster shakeup with buyouts of McCutchen and Herrera

The Phillies have begun the process of tightening their roster in preparation for what figures to be a busy winter as they look to put together a team that can break a 10-year postseason drought in 2022. The team on Wednesday declined 2022 options on the contracts of outfielders Andrew...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies History#Nl#The New York Yankees#Mlb#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
132
Followers
90
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy