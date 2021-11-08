Hoiberg: Order, Not Songs, Changing in Pregame

Coach Fred Hoiberg responds after a song being played ahead of Husker basketball games caused a stir among Nebraska GOP leadership.

There won’t be major changes to what fans hear ahead of Nebraska men’s and women’s basketball games when the season begins Tuesday.

During the two men’s and one women’s exhibition, fans heard for the first time the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” just before the “The Star Spangled Banner.” For some, that became an issue.

“There is only one national anthem for the United States: It’s the Star Spangled Banner,” said Nebraska Gov. Ricketts in a statement last week . “It’s a symbol of our national unity and it’s the only anthem for America that should be played before Husker games.

“If athletic programs are going to play other ‘anthems’ before games, what has historically been a moment of patriotic pride will become nothing more than a series of political gestures that will divide Nebraskans based on their identity rather than bringing us together.”

“Lift Every Voice and Sing” has been referred to as “The Black National Anthem."

Husker men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg says playing the song began during the 2020-21 season, during “a very challenging time in our country.”

“I’ve been really proud of our team the last couple years for using their platform to address issues that have been going on in our country and hopefully promote change,” Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg says last season the National Association of Basketball Coaches asked schools to consider playing the song as a way to “promote unity and inclusion.”

One change fans will notice at the regular season opens Tuesday is that “The Star Spangled Banner” will be played first followed by “Lift Every Voice and Sing” after the flag has left the floor. That’s the decision made after Hoiberg met with women’s basketball coach Amy Williams and athletic director Trev Alberts.

“For us, we feel as sport hopefully can help be an example,” Hoiberg said. “We have players from all over the country, all over the world, that have to come together and play for each other and be one.

“We obviously need to be better in our country in that area.”